BEIJING Aug 29 China's Shenzhen carbon market will allow carbon permit trades to be settled in foreign currencies through the Bank of China, as the city tries new ways to attract foreign capital to its nascent market.

Shenzhen, a free-trade zone in southern China, hosts one of seven pilot carbon markets launched to slow the rapid growth in climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions.

The scheme was launched in June 2013, but the first year was marred by low liquidity and sharp price movements, with just 1.55 million permits traded, mostly at around 60-70 yuan each.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange and China's central bank last week allowed Shenzhen carbon trades to be settled in foreign currencies, which would be handled by the Bank of China, an exchange spokeswoman told Reuters.

The exchange wants to attract more professional trading houses, both Chinese and foreign, to trade on behalf of industrial businesses. So far a Finnish and a Japanese company have been given licences to trade in Shenzhen.

With an annual cap of around 33 million carbon permits, the Shenzhen scheme is the smallest of China's pilots, less than a tenth the size of the market in Guangdong province.

Some foreign trading houses have aimed to get an early foothold in China's market. The government plans to roll out a national scheme later in the decade, which would be the world's biggest.

On Thursday, Shenzhen carbon permits closed at 54 yuan ($8.79), with just 1,240 permits changing hands. (Reporting by Kathy Chen and Stian Reklev; Editing by Richard Pullin)