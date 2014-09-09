BEIJING, Sept 9 China's Industrial Bank
said on Tuesday it has lent 40 million yuan ($6.5
mln) to a chemical company using carbon permits as collateral,
showing firms are exploring new routes to funding amid a
tightening of credit growth in the mainland.
The loan to Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Co,
earmarked to improve the chemical firm's energy conservation
capacity, was the first in China using permits from the
country's new carbon markets as collateral, the mid-sized lender
said.
"The loan will help those with CO2 obligations to activate
their carbon assets, lowering the bar to access credit for small
and medium-sized companies, and will ease the difficulties for
those companies to finance energy saving and mitigation
projects," the bank said in a press release.
The bank did not disclose the interest rate it is charging
on the loan.
Industrial firms in China are finding it increasingly
difficult to get loans after the China Banking Regulatory
Commission last November asked banks to scrutinise credit given
to polluting industries struggling with over-capacity.
In March, sources told Reuters that many banks had cut
lending to industrial sectors by as much as 20
percent.
Hubei Yihua is one of around 140 companies covered by Hubei
province's pilot emissions trading scheme, launched earlier this
year.
Under the scheme, companies receive a set number of emission
permits from the government, each representing one tonne of
carbon dioxide. Those that emit more CO2 than they have permits
to cover, must buy more in the market.
Hubei Yihua got the Industrial Bank loan using 4 million
permits, with a market value of 80 million yuan, as collateral,
and must hand those over to the bank if it defaults on its
payments.
The Hubei scheme is one of seven pilot carbon markets
launched in China to slow the country's rapid growth of
climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions. The government plans
to open a national market in 2016.
