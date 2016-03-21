BEIJING, March 21 Energy giant BP has
struck a deal with a local power company in China for the
largest carbon permit buyback contract in the short history of
the country's nascent carbon market.
Under the contract, worth 100 million yuan ($15.46 million),
Shenzhen Energy, must by June repurchase 4 million permits that
it sold to the British oil conglomerate on Saturday, according
to the China Emission Exchange in Shenzhen, one of the country's
seven pilot carbon bourses.
The deal gives BP the opportunity to trade the permits it
has bought in secondary markets, while giving Shenzhen Energy
access to liquidity.
"It is not surprising for BP, which has many facilities in
China, to set foot here early. And ... (it) helps the permit
owner to raise capital," said Lin Yin, a spokeswoman at the
exchange.
The bourse said BP had settled the purchase in renminbi
through its offshore account. BP declined to comment
immediately.
The Shenzhen exchange is currently the only pilot scheme
that allows unlimited trade in all currencies, while the other
pilots have tightened approval of foreign account registration
after Beijing launched renminbi exchange reforms last August.
Foreign trading firms such as Royal Dutch Shell,
Ginga Petroleum and Virtuse Group have entered the
Shenzhen exchange, as well as those in Guangdong and Shanghai,
which are relatively open to international players.
BP is also seeking another deal for 400,000 carbon offset
credits known as Chinese Certificate Emissions Reduction
(CCERs), several people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
China allows emitting companies in the carbon pilots to use
a limited number of cheaper offset credits, awarded by the
central government to carbon dioxide reduction projects to help
offset 5 to 10 percent the emitter's obligatory target.
Shenzhen permits were trading at 45 yuan ($6.96) on Friday,
according to the Shenzhen exchange. The asking price for offset
credits sold over the counter was 8 to 20 yuan, several traders
said.
China has said it will integrate the regional trading
schemes into the national market sometime in 2017.
Jiang Zhaoli, a senior official with China's central
planning commission said on Saturday he expected the national
market to open in July 2017 - earlier than expected - and to
cover 4 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions, according to sources
presented the same conference in Shenzhen.
(Reporting by Kathy Chen and Adam Rose; Editing by Joseph
Radford)