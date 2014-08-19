BEIJING Aug 19 Guangdong, the biggest of
China's seven pilot carbon trading markets, will this year hand
out around 6 percent more emission permits to companies than in
2013, potentially aggravating oversupply that sent prices
tumbling earlier this year.
The market is meant to rein in climate-changing greenhouse
gas emissions from power stations, cement factories,
petrochemicals, and iron and steel producers emitting more than
20,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.
The market will cover 193 facilities this year, nine fewer
than in 2013, who will be issued 370 million permits, the
provincial Development and Reform Commission (DRC) said in a
note on its website on Monday night.
In addition, 8 million permits will be set aside for
auctions, and a further 38 million can be bought be new
factories or held in reserves that the government can introduce
to the market later if there is a severe shortage.
The DRC note did not explain why the amount of permits had
been increased, but an official with the China Emissions
Exchange, which operates the permit trading platform in
Guangdong, said there were some changes in the list of market
participants.
"The amount of permits increased because companies brought
into the scheme this year are bigger than those eliminated," he
told Reuters. He did not want to be identified as he is not
authorised to speak with media.
The local government has not released the names of the
facilities covered.
According to the DRC note, electricity generators will
receive 95 percent of the permits they are expected to need for
free, while manufacturers will get 97 percent.
Most of China's new CO2 markets handed out too many permits
in 2013, their first year of operation.
In Guangdong, this led to prices dropping by almost a third
to 41.50 yuan ($6.74) in the weeks ahead of a compliance
deadline.
In the last two weeks, permits in the Guangdong market have
traded around 50 yuan. Daily volumes have been around 10,000
permits, a significant uptick from the 2013 compliance year,
when there were barely any trades going through at all.
A second source at the local exchange said most of the
trading is done by around 10 institutional investors that the
government has allowed to join the market in a bid to boost
liquidity.
NO OBLIGATION
Hoping to solve some of the difficulties the Guangdong
market experienced in its first year, the local government has
also removed an obligation for companies to buy 3 percent of
their permits in government auctions.
The mandatory auctions at a minimum price of 60 yuan for
last compliance year sparked anger among local industry, and
many initially refused to participate.
For 2014, companies can choose whether to cover any shortage
by buying in auctions or the secondary market, or cut their
emissions.
The government will hold four auctions ahead of the
compliance deadline next June, the first due in September. The
minimum price will start at 25 yuan in the first auction,
climbing to 40 yuan in the final one.
