BEIJING Aug 21 The Beijing municipal government
will add 120 companies to its emissions trading scheme from
2014, bringing in sectors like public transport in a bid to
strengthen control over the city's rapidly growing greenhouse
gas emissions.
The capital is one of seven cities and provinces in China
that have launched pilot carbon markets ahead of a national
scheme within 2020, as the world's biggest-emitting nation seeks
to limit its impact on global warming.
The Beijing scheme was launched last year, covering 490
companies in the power, heating and manufacturing sectors, as
well as some public buildings.
A further 120 companies will be brought in from 2014,
according to a government document seen by Reuters.
Beijing Mass Transit Railway Operation Corp. and Beijing MTR
Corp., which run the Beijing subway, and Beijing Capital
International Airport Co. are among the new scheme
participants, the document showed.
The list also included China Development Bank and
China Everbright Bank.
A number of smaller emitters, such as universities and data
centres were also added.
They will be given permits to cover their expected emissions
for 2014, but if they exceed that level they must buy extra
permits in the market.
The new entrants will be handed their 2014 permits in
September, but the government did not reveal how many they would
get.
Carbon trading is the centrepiece of the government's policy
to cut greenhouse gas emissions. However, most of the pilot
markets handed out too many permits last year, raising questions
over how effective their design is.
