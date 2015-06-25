(Corrects day in second paragraph to Wednesday from Tuesday)
SHANGHAI, June 25 China's three largest airline
cargo carriers will merge to form Asia's largest freight
transport company, according to a senior official at the Civil
Aviation Administration of China.
The three merging companies are Air China Cargo, China Cargo
Airlines and China Southern Cargo, the official Xinhua on
Wednesday night said, quoting deputy director Zhou Laizhen.
No timeline or valuation of the merger was provided.
Air China Cargo is a joint venture freight project between
Air China Limited and Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
. It has registered capital valued at 3.24 billion yuan
and over 4,200 employees, according to its website.
China Cargo Airlines is a venture between China Eastern
and China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO). It has 950
million yuan in registered capital, according to its website.
China Southern Cargo is part of China Southern Airlines
.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Michael Perry)