* State media reports chain mislabelled poultry
* Carrefour posts apology on Chinese-language website
* Officials accuse chain of consumer rights violations
* Store can resume operations after
"reorganisation"-official
BEIJING, March 19 Authorities in central China
have ordered European retail giant Carrefour to
temporarily close one of its stores, a local government official
said on Monday, days after state media said the chain was
passing off regular chicken as free-range meat.
The closure is the latest case of Chinese officials cracking
down on foreign brands and comes after food safety authorities
said last week they were investigating a Beijing branch of
McDonald's Corp, the world's biggest hamburger chain,
after reports of quality problems there.
State media had reported that the Carrefour store in the
capital of Henan province, Zhengzhou, had been selling meat with
expired freshness dates and mislabelled ordinary chicken as
free-range chicken.
"According to the law on protection of consumer rights and
interests, our office on March 18 issued an order for
Carrefour's Huayuan branch to cease and reorganise operations,"
an official at the local industry and commerce department told
Reuters by phone, reading a statement.
"After reorganisation is completed to meet standards, it can
resume operations," she said, without giving further details.
Repeated calls to Carrefour's China office on Monday went
unanswered.
Carrefour China earlier had posted an apology for the
incident on its Chinese-language website (carrefour.com.cn),
saying the company was taking immediate measures to resolve the
food safety issues.
"Carrefour China attaches great importance to...reports of
fresh food product quality management at the Zhengzhou Huayuan
store and sincerely apologises for any impact or losses suffered
by consumers," the statement said.
China has struggled to rein in health violations in the
unruly and vast food sector despite harsh punishments and
repeated vows to deal with the problem.
The country is notorious for its food safety woes, with
tales of fake cooking oil, tainted milk and watermelons that
explode from being fed too much fertiliser, regularly appearing
in the news.
Last October, 13 Wal-Mart stores in the city of
Chongqing were shut down for two weeks after local authorities
discovered branches of the world's largest retailer selling
regular pork labelled and priced as organic.
Both the American Chamber of Commerce in China and the
European Union Chamber of Commerce in China have published
reports saying foreign firms are sometimes unfairly singled out
for punishment.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Sally Huang; Editing by Don
Durfee and Matt Driskill)