BEIJING Dec 23 China's first and only aircraft
carrier has successfully carried out a series of tests during a
training mission in the disputed South China Sea, state media
reported on Monday.
This month's drills off the coast of Hainan Island mark not
only the first time China has sent a carrier into the South
China Sea but the first time it has manoeuvred with the kind of
strike group of escort ships U.S. carriers deploy, according to
regional military officers and analysts.
The Liaoning has carried out more than 100 tests, including
of its combat systems, and training tasks since early December,
the official English-language China Daily said.
"The Liaoning successfully performed several tests of the
combat system today and organised for the first time
comprehensive combat training," the newspaper cited the navy
saying in a statement.
"Through this operation, we tested the carrier's combat
capability and tried the performance of its propulsion and
seaworthiness."
The mission has been characterised by "a large number of
tests, rigorous standards, complicated circumstances as well as
collaboration with multiple military units", it added.
The carrier is being escorted by two destroyers and two
frigates.
"The South China Sea has deep waters, strong wind and big
waves, making it a suitable place for the aircraft carrier to
conduct tests and training," the China Daily quoted the
Liaoning's captain, Zhang Zheng, as saying.
Zhang said drills included practicing defending against
hostile aircraft, ships and submarines in simulations.
The Liaoning - a Soviet-era ship bought from Ukraine in 1998
and re-fitted in a Chinese shipyard - has long been a symbol of
China's naval build-up.
After two decades of double-digit increases in the military
budget, China's admirals plan to develop a full blue-water navy
capable of defending growing economic interests as well as
disputed territory in the South and East China Seas.
Carrier strike groups sit at the core of those ambitions -
and successfully operating the 60,000-tonne Liaoning is the
first step in what state media and some military experts believe
will be China's deployment of several locally built carriers by
2020.
The USS Cowpens narrowly avoided colliding with a Chinese
warship escorting the Liaoning while operating in international
waters on Dec. 5, the U.S. Navy has said. U.S. Defense Secretary
Chuck Hagel on Thursday called the Chinese ship's actions
"irresponsible".
China's official Xinhua news agency said the Cowpens was
"warned" by the carrier task force, adding the U.S. vessel was
"intentionally" putting the Liaoning under surveillance.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing y Robert Birsel)