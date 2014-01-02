BEIJING Jan 2 China's first aircraft carrier
has successfully finished a series of tests during a training
mission in the disputed South China Sea and has returned to
port, state media reported.
Last month's drills off the coast of Hainan Island marked
not only the first time China has sent a carrier into the South
China Sea but the first time it has manoeuvred with the kind of
strike group of escort ships U.S. carriers deploy, according to
regional military officers and analysts.
After two decades of double-digit increases in the military
budget, China's admirals plan to develop a full blue-water navy
capable of defending growing economic interests as well as
disputed territory in the South and East China Seas.
The aircraft carrier Liaoning carried out more than 100
tests, including of its combat systems, and has now docked at
port in the northern city of Qingdao, the official Xinhua news
agency said late on Wednesday.
"The aircraft carrier underwent a comprehensive test of its
combat system and conducted a formation practice during its
37-day voyage," Xinhua said, citing an unnamed naval source as
saying.
The tests "attained the anticipated objectives", the report
added. "All tests and training programmes went well as
scheduled."
The carrier was escorted by two destroyers and two frigates,
and aircraft and submarines also participated in the drills.
The Liaoning - a Soviet-era ship bought from Ukraine in 1998
and re-fitted in a Chinese shipyard - has long been a symbol of
China's naval build-up.
Carrier strike groups sit at the core of China's naval
ambitions and successfully operating the 60,000-tonne Liaoning
is the first step in what state media and some military experts
believe will be the deployment of locally built carriers by
2020.
Friction over the South China Sea has surged as China uses
its growing naval might to assert a vast claim over the
oil-and-gas-rich area, raising fears of a clash between it and
other countries in the region, including the Philippines and
Vietnam.
The USS Cowpens narrowly avoided colliding with a Chinese
warship escorting the Liaoning while operating in international
waters on Dec. 5, the U.S. Navy has said.
Xinhua said the Cowpens was "warned" by the carrier task
force, adding the U.S. vessel was "intentionally" putting the
Liaoning under surveillance.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)