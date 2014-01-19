BEIJING Jan 19 China is building its second
aircraft carrier, which is expected to take six years, and the
country aims to have at least four such ships, Chinese and Hong
Kong media reports said on Sunday.
After two decades of double-digit increases in the military
budget, China's admirals plan to develop a full blue-water navy
capable of defending growing economic interests as well as
disputed territory in the South and East China Seas.
The country's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning - a
Soviet-era ship bought from Ukraine in 1998 and re-fitted in a
Chinese shipyard - has long been a symbol of China's naval
build-up.
Successfully operating the 60,000-tonne Liaoning is the
first step in what state media and some military experts believe
will be the deployment of locally built carriers by 2020.
In comments carried on Chinese news websites, Wang Min, the
Communist Party boss of the northeastern province of Liaoning,
where the first carrier is based, said the second carrier was
being built in the port city of Dalian.
Its construction would take about six years, and in future
China would have a fleet of at least four carriers, Wang told
members of the province's legislature on Saturday, the reports
added.
Dalian is the port where the existing carrier was re-fitted
for use by the Chinese navy.
Some of the reports about the new carrier were apparently
latter removed from the Internet, as links to the stories did
not work.
Hong Kong's South China Morning Post, citing unnamed
military sources, said the reports may have been removed either
because the government wanted the construction to be low profile
or because Wang did not have the authority for such an
announcement.
The Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for
comment.
The Liaoning successfully executed more than 100 tests,
including those of its combat systems, during drills in the
disputed South China Sea last month.
The exercises off the coast of Hainan Island marked not only
the first time China had sent a carrier into the South China Sea
but the first time it had manoeuvred with the kind of strike
group of escort ships U.S. carriers deploy, according to
regional military officers and analysts.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)