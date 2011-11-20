SHENZHEN Nov 20 Major Chinese auto group
Chongqing Changan Automobile Co sees the world's
largest auto market remaining in slow growth next year, with
car sales expected to rise 3 to 5 percent, its president Zhang
Baolin said on Sunday.
Overall China car sales in the fourth quarter will
definitely be lower than the same period last year, Zhang told
reporters on the sidelines of the launch of an auto venture
between Chongqing Changan's state-owned parent and French car
maker PSA Peugeot Citroen.
"The first quarter next year may be similar to the fourth
quarter this year. China's car market next year is likely to
remain in a slow growing trend overall," he said.
Zhang forecast China's car sales this year will be at around
18.5 million units.
"Next year will be slightly higher. I expect sales will rise
3 to 5 percent," he said.
Car sales in China climbed only 1.4 percent in October,
causing the growth in the first 10 months to ease to 5.9 percent
as the government axed subsidies on small cars and raised the
eligibility for fuel-saving incentives.
This compared with an annual growth of 33 percent for the
whole of 2010.
The company's parent, China Changan Automobile Group and PSA
is investing a total of 8.4 billion yuan ($1.3 billion)
initially into the 50-50 Changan PSA Automobiles Co Ltd venture,
which will set up a research and development centre to develop
its own brand, as well as the Peugeot and Changan brands.
(Reporting by Alison Leung)