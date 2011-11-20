SHENZHEN Nov 20 Major Chinese auto group Chongqing Changan Automobile Co sees the world's largest auto market remaining in slow growth next year, with car sales expected to rise 3 to 5 percent, its president Zhang Baolin said on Sunday.

Overall China car sales in the fourth quarter will definitely be lower than the same period last year, Zhang told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of an auto venture between Chongqing Changan's state-owned parent and French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen.

"The first quarter next year may be similar to the fourth quarter this year. China's car market next year is likely to remain in a slow growing trend overall," he said.

Zhang forecast China's car sales this year will be at around 18.5 million units.

"Next year will be slightly higher. I expect sales will rise 3 to 5 percent," he said.

Car sales in China climbed only 1.4 percent in October, causing the growth in the first 10 months to ease to 5.9 percent as the government axed subsidies on small cars and raised the eligibility for fuel-saving incentives.

This compared with an annual growth of 33 percent for the whole of 2010.

The company's parent, China Changan Automobile Group and PSA is investing a total of 8.4 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) initially into the 50-50 Changan PSA Automobiles Co Ltd venture, which will set up a research and development centre to develop its own brand, as well as the Peugeot and Changan brands. (Reporting by Alison Leung)