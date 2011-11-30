By Melanie Lee
| YISHUI, China
YISHUI, China Nov 30 A Chinese tourism
company listed in the United States wants investors to pour
their money down a dark hole. Literally.
China's "Underground Grand Canyon", about an hour's drive
outside the smoggy city of Linyi in the eastern province of
Shandong, promises visitors 3 km (2 miles) of grand stalactites,
multicolored lights and an exciting luge ride.
Tracing the attraction's ticket receipts back to investors
in the United States proves an even more complex labyrinth to
navigate. Following the trail sheds light on the lengths some
Chinese businesses have gone to secure overseas listings, which
bring the companies funding and prestige back home.
"For entrepreneurs, going public gives them a sense of
recognition. For employees, going public gives them a sense of
achievement," Zhang Shanjiu, the chairman of the company,
boasted to a tourism publication four years ago as he embarked
on the odyssey to list it.
The owners of the Underground Grand Canyon attraction
eventually used a dizzying array of holding companies to
ultimately list in the United States through a reverse merger
that accomplished the feat in 2010.
That practice has come under scrutiny over the past year, as
short-sellers including Muddy Waters have targeted some firms
listed in the United States and Canada, publishing research
reports accusing them of fraud that caused their stock prices to
plummet, from which the short-sellers profited.
Some companies that listed through reverse mergers,
including Chinese clean-tech firm Rino International, were
eventually delisted following investigations prompted by
short-sellers' accusations of accounting flaws.
The company controlling the Underground Grand Canyon in
Shandong has not been accused of accounting problems and has not
been implicated in any wrongdoing. However, its road to a U.S.
listing presents a detailed portrait of the practice of reverse
mergers.
LISTING FOR RECOGNITION
The tourist attraction , located off a small road
exiting the millet- and corn-growing village of Yishui in the
plains of Shandong, is the brainchild of Zhang, the local
magnate who in 2004 leased the cave from Linyi officials for
nearly 60 years.
With its rock-shaped ticket booths and brightly lit caverns,
the cave tourism business attracted more than 670,000 visitors
last year, the company says. By comparison, more than 3.6
million visitors visited Yellowstone National Park, the oldest
national park in the United States, that year. (Yellowstone is
not listed, nor is the U.S. Grand Canyon in Arizona).
Linyi's Underground Grand Canyon generates revenue from
ticket sales, selling luge rides and entrance passes to other
attractions in the cave. The firm also keeps stacks of Chinese
wine in round earthen jars in the cave, which they sell to
visitors.
Zhang made his ambition of listing the caves clear as early
as 2007, when he said in an interview with a local tourism
website that he wanted to see the company, Shandong Longkong
Travel Development Co Ltd, go public as a marker for him and his
employees and to make it easier to get bank loans.
"An IPO means going public and it could enormously enhance
Longkong's brand reputation. Media gives far more attention to
public companies than private companies. The company could
leverage this intangible asset to help it get credit more easily
and attract more talent in the future," Zhang said.
Listings by tourist attractions and related
companies in China are hardly new -- Huangshan Tourism
provides hotel and cable car services for the scenic
mountain in Anhui province, while Lijiang YuLong Tourism Co Ltd
offers cable car services in the southwestern
province of Yunnan.
What makes Shandong Longkong Travel and its caverns unique
among such companies is its prestigious U.S. listing that came
through one of the controversial reverse mergers which allowed
it to skirt the IPO process. The listed unit, BTHC XV Inc
, is not yet traded on the OTC Bulletin Board.
LABYRINTHS
The link between Longkong and the U.S. stock market is as
labyrinthine as the caves themselves.
Longkong is controlled by a shell company in Hong Kong, with
little more than a mailing address. That company is owned by
another holding company in the British Virgin Islands, which in
turn is owned by Long Fortune Valley Tourism Intl Ltd.
Zhang was ultimately helped by Dallas-based Halter Financial
Group to obtain a U.S. listing in October 2010 by merging Long
Fortune into BTHC XV, a Delaware holding company born in 2003
when Halter bought out a bankrupt nursing home chain.
Long Fortune thus gained access to BTHC'S stock exchange
listing and still effectively controls the complex chain of
companies that eventually leads back to the caves of Shandong.
It was unclear why the company had so many holding companies
between the cave business and its listing, but the journey
allowed it to avoid going through the more arduous process of an
initial public offering.
Halter Financial was founded by Texas businessman Timothy
Halter, who made a name for himself as a guru specialising in
Chinese backdoor listings, but who has been distancing himself
from the industry in the recent months that the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission has started taking a closer look at some
of the backdoor mergers.
Longkong declined to comment for this article or provide
executives to speak with. A Longkong spokesman told Reuters in
mid-November that Zhang was in the United States and it was
unclear when he was due to return.
Back in the caves, some staff members were unaware of the
company's financial foothold in the United States.
One guide, who gave only her surname, Qian, led a group of
five tourists around the caves one recent November afternoon,
describing to them how the garishly lit stalactites looked like
scenes from the famous Chinese folk legend "Journey to the
West".
A woman in her group complained to Qian that she could not
see what the guide was pointing to.
"If you can imagine it, you can see it," Qian replied.