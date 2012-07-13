BEIJING, July 13 Chinese banks should increase
funding of activites that support real economic activity, the
country's central bank said on Friday, hours after data showed
China's economy is stuck in its worst slowdown in over three
years.
The People's Bank of China also said banks should "actively
respond" to China's moves to ease restrictions on the interest
rate market that give lenders greater flexibility to set lending
and deposit rates.
Commercial banks should also lend more to green energy and
environment sectors, as well as the services industry, the
central bank said in a statement on its website, while
controlling risks around property and local government loans.
Data on Friday showed China's economy slowed for the sixth
straight quarter between April and June, growing just 7.6
percent compared with the same three months a year ago, a
cooling of growth that analysts say argues for more monetary
policy loosening.
