BEIJING May 9 China's central bank plans to
give $10 billion from its huge pile of foreign exchange reserves
to a new entity to assist Chinese state firms invest abroad,
four sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Wednesday.
The People's Bank of China is in talks with China Reform
Holdings Corporation Ltd, a state firm controlled by the
State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission, to
set up a joint venture, probably abroad, the sources told
Reuters.
"The central bank plans to offer $10 billion for the
cooperation. The negotiations have been going on for a while,"
one source said.
"The two sides prefer to set up a joint venture overseas,
which will try to help state-owned firms to invest abroad with
foreign exchange reserves," the source added.
China has the world's largest stockpile of foreign exchange
reserves of $3.3 trillion and Beijing has been seeking ways to
diversify holdings to preserve value and improve returns.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange manages the
bulk of China's official foreign exchange reserves. The China
Investment Corp, the country's sovereign wealth fund,
was set up in 2007 with an initial mandate of $200 billion. The
fund now had $410 billion under management at the end of 2010.
Sources told Reuters in February that CIC was set to receive
a further $50 billion injection. CIC executive vice president,
Jesse Wang, said in March that the fund had been given an
additional $30 billion in 2011.
Beijing is also increasing efforts to support domestic firms
investing abroad, in search of resources to feed its fast
economic growth and 1.3 billion population.
Central bank governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, said in April that
China was encouraging capital outflows to help reduce imbalances
caused by net capital inflows.
China has accumulated a vast store of reserves as its
massive export industry has sucked in foreign currency which
companies must exchange at the central bank to comply with the
country's closed capital account rules.
It was not immediately clear how the new operation would
further China's stated ambition of making more overseas
investments with its foreign currency holdings.
The Ministry of Commerce said in January it was targeting a
total of $560 billion in outbound foreign direct investment in
the five years to 2015.
China has faced repeated obstacles to making major overseas
acquisitions in recent years, whether they are political
objections from governments of potential targets or internal
wrangles over the permissions needed to make deals.
The China Reform Holdings Corporation Ltd was established in
late 2010, with initial registered capital of 4.5 billion yuan,
to help SASAC consolidate state assets under its oversight and
increase the efficiency of China's state sector.
Neither the central bank nor China Reform Holdings
Corporation responded to questions when contacted by Reuters.
