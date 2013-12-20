BEIJING Dec 20 China's central bank said on
Friday it had added more than 300 billion yuan ($49.4 billion)
to the country's money markets over three days in response to
market moves, which have seen borrowing rates soar to their
highest since a cash crunch in June.
The People's Bank of China said on its official Weibo
account, China's version of Twitter, that the banking system had
current excess reserves of more than 1.5 trillion yuan, a level
it described as "relatively high" by historical standards.
The central bank did not make other direct references to the
state of liquidity conditions in China's money market, but said
major commercial banks should adjust their asset and liability
structures to improve liquidity management.
Chinese money rates spiked for a third day on Friday to
their highest since a cash crunch in June, raising fears that
another liquidity squeeze was underway and driving mainland
stocks sharply lower.
($1 = 6.0713 Chinese yuan)
