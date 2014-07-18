BEIJING, July 18 China's central bank may crank up the scale of a re-lending programme and introduce new monetary tools to maintain the liquidity condition at an appropriate level in the second half of the year, a senior official told the official Xinhua news agency on Friday.

Sheng Songcheng, the head of the central bank's statistics department, was quoted by the Xinhua as saying that there is no need to worry about excess liquidity for 2014.

He said the growth rate for bank lending may slow in the second half of this year compared with the first six months, Xinhua reported. (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)