BEIJING Dec 28 China's central bank will use various tools to ensure steady credit growth to support the economy while pursuing financial reform in the face of weakness and uncertainty in the global economic outlook, it said in comments published on Friday.

The statement from People's Bank of China (PBOC) after its fourth quarter monetary policy committee meeting said the current inflation situation was relatively stable.

The PBOC pledged to push ahead with interest rate and exchange rate reforms in the future while keeping the yuan currency basically stable.