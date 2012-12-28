* China c.bank says to keep steady credit growth
* Says the current price situation stable
* Says to carry forward exchange rate and other reforms
(Adds quotes and details)
BEIJING, Dec 28 China's central bank will use
various tools to ensure steady credit growth to support the
economy while pursuing financial reform in the face of weakness
and uncertainty in the global economic outlook, it said in
comments published on Friday.
The statement from People's Bank of China (PBOC) after its
fourth quarter monetary policy committee meeting said the
current inflation situation was relatively stable.
"We will use various monetary tools to guide a steady and
appropriate growth in credit and social financing," the central
bank said in a statement published on its website,
www.pbc.gov.cn
"The overall performance of the country's financial sector
is smooth and favorable factors are also increasing. The current
price situation is also basically stable," it said.
The PBOC also pledged to push ahead with reform.
"We will steadily push forward interest rate reform and yuan
exchange rate formation mechanism reform and will keep yuan
basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level," it said.
In a separate meeting on Thursday, the central bank said it
would quicken the pace of reforming and opening up the country's
financial sector in 2013 and prevent systemic and regional risks
to pursue long-term development.
The central bank's monetary policy statement said it would
continue to implement prudent monetary policy and further boost
direct financing to support the real economy.
China's central bank cut interest rates twice between June
and July and lowered banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR)
three times after late 2011, freeing an estimated 1.2 trillion
yuan ($192.45 billion) for lending.
But it has refrained from cutting interest rates or RRR
since, opting instead to inject short-term cash via open market
operations into the money markets to avoid fanning inflation and
property risks.
China saw slower-than-expected bank loan growth in recent
months, but analysts said an uptick in total social financing
was the more significant measure, indicating that new credit is
increasingly available through a wider range of channels outside
of traditional bank lending.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick
Edwards and Sanjeev Miglani)