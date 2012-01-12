BEIJING Jan 12 China's central bank
reiterated its pledge to further liberalise the country's
interest rate market on Thursday, restating its support for a
market-based system to set deposit rates, lending rates and
associated derivatives.
A statement from the People's Bank of China was based on a
speech by Governor Zhou Xiaochuan made at the end of 2010 and
repeated on Thursday in response to queries on the pace of
China's rate reforms after Chinese leaders met last week to
decide on financial reforms.
The central bank said rates should be set in a competitive
banking market, and that "good" banks should have more pricing
power.
