BEIJING Jan 12 China's central bank reiterated its pledge to further liberalise the country's interest rate market on Thursday, restating its support for a market-based system to set deposit rates, lending rates and associated derivatives.

A statement from the People's Bank of China was based on a speech that Governor Zhou Xiaochuan made at the end of 2010.

The speech was repeated on Thursday in response to queries on the pace of China's rate reforms after Chinese leaders met last weekend to decide on financial reforms.

"The conditions for further promoting interest rate reform are basically ready," the central bank said in a short note along with Zhou's speech, which was published as the lead item on the central bank's website (www.pbc.gov.cn).

The speech detailed Zhou's ideas on how China should liberalise interest rates in coming years.

The timing of the speech could be significant given that analysts and investors have been commenting on the lack of any substantive mention of interest rate reform in official statements issued following last weekend's meeting of the once-in-five-year gathering of leaders to set financial policy.

Zhou told the official Xinhua news agency in an interview after the meeting, chaired by Premier Wen Jiabao, that "the timing is not very good to push ahead interest rate reform now".

China has long had interest rate liberalisation as a key reform target, but has made little progress on delivery, with the PBOC still deciding the floor and ceiling of benchmark interest rates.

In the future, Zhou said both deposit and lending rates, as well as prices of associated derivatives, should be decided by the market, or competition between banks with "good" banks achieving better pricing power. (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)