BEIJING Financial companies across the world must cut their dependence on ratings agencies and use instead their own judgement and analysis when investing, China's Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Sunday.

Zhou said not only did international ratings agencies fail to flag global financial crises in the past, but they worsened matters by exacerbating market turbulence.

"Ratings agencies are not necessarily wiser than market participants," Zhou told a forum in Beijing. "Therefore, financial institutions, especially those big ones, must make more judgements based on their own rating system in the future."

China has repeatedly criticised international ratings agencies for sowing the seeds of the 2008/09 financial crisis by rating complex structured securities as ultra-safe products, many of which turned out to be junk.

China has a nascent credit rating industry compared with other developed economies, but Chinese agencies too have been criticised for being too close to the borrowers they rate.

For instance, many have given top ratings to borrowing vehicles backed by China's heavily-indebted local governments.

To alleviate conflict of interest between borrowers and ratings agencies, Zhou said the central bank is looking into ways to create a system where investors, rather than bond issuers, pay for ratings.

"To charge investors money for ratings could help change potential conflict of interest in the industry and stop the trend of 'paying for ratings'," Zhou said.

China already has an agency that charges investors for an assessment of credit worthiness. In September 2010, China set up a semi-official rating firm, the China Credit Rating Co Ltd, which is funded by a unit of the central bank, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors.

There are three major ratings agencies in China - Dagong Global Credit Ratings Co, China Chengxin International and China Lianhe Credit Rating Co.

Dagong is the only wholly Chinese-owned firm of the trio. The other two are tie-ups with international partners with Moody's and Fitch Ratings holding 49 percent stakes in each respectively.

