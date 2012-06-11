SHANGHAI, June 11 China's banking regulator has ordered banks to conduct a thorough risk assessment of loans made to credit guarantee firms in the country and step up checks on the sector, sources who have seen the documents told Reuters on Monday.

Sources said China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) was cracking down on the credit guarantee industry after a series of incidents which exposed how these firms were misusing clients' funds as well as being involved in the shadow banking businesses.

In a separate circular, Shanghai-based banks were ordered to conduct a thorough risk review of loans to all major customers and loans by carefully reassessing the value of their collateral as well as identifying their source of repayments.

"From our understanding, the government is trying to stablise the banking system before injecting more liquidity with future monetary easing policies," said a compliance officer with a Shanghai-based foreign bank.

Banks in Shanghai were also told to clampdown on "firms participating in fictitious trades to secure loans", the CBRC said - a move which could hurt commodities imports, especially copper.

Many Chinese firms have turned to importing commodities over the past year as a way to secure cheap financing. An importer would user a letter of credit to buy copper, then use the raw material as a collateral to obtain a bank loan and then lend the money to other companies in the shadow banking market. [ID: nL4E8E70KB]

The circulars, which were sent to banks in May, underscores how the banking regulator is concerned about possible defaults given the economic slowdown and rising risks in the shadow banking sector.

Sources said Shanghai-based banks will need to prepare a comprehensive report by the end of June following a thorough investigation, which would also need to list out detailed proposals in which they would gradually reduce their exposure to risky customers or projects, including trade financing deals, property loans, off-balance sheet banking products and shadow financing. (Editing by Kim Coghill)