SHANGHAI, June 11 China's banking regulator has
ordered banks to conduct a thorough risk assessment of loans
made to credit guarantee firms in the country and step up checks
on the sector, sources who have seen the documents told Reuters
on Monday.
Sources said China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) was
cracking down on the credit guarantee industry after a series of
incidents which exposed how these firms were misusing clients'
funds as well as being involved in the shadow banking
businesses.
In a separate circular, Shanghai-based banks were ordered to
conduct a thorough risk review of loans to all major customers
and loans by carefully reassessing the value of their collateral
as well as identifying their source of repayments.
"From our understanding, the government is trying to
stablise the banking system before injecting more liquidity with
future monetary easing policies," said a compliance officer with
a Shanghai-based foreign bank.
Banks in Shanghai were also told to clampdown on "firms
participating in fictitious trades to secure loans", the CBRC
said - a move which could hurt commodities imports, especially
copper.
Many Chinese firms have turned to importing commodities over
the past year as a way to secure cheap financing. An importer
would user a letter of credit to buy copper, then use the raw
material as a collateral to obtain a bank loan and then lend the
money to other companies in the shadow banking
market. [ID: nL4E8E70KB]
The circulars, which were sent to banks in May, underscores
how the banking regulator is concerned about possible defaults
given the economic slowdown and rising risks in the shadow
banking sector.
Sources said Shanghai-based banks will need to prepare a
comprehensive report by the end of June following a thorough
investigation, which would also need to list out detailed
proposals in which they would gradually reduce their exposure to
risky customers or projects, including trade financing deals,
property loans, off-balance sheet banking products and shadow
financing.
