By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, June 22 China's banking regulator has
ordered a group of lenders to assess their exposure to offshore
acquisitions by a handful of companies that have been on an
overseas buying spree, two people familiar with the matter said
on Thursday.
The firms include HNA Group, Dalian Wanda Group Co, Anbang
Insurance Group, Fosun International Ltd
and Zhejiang Luosen, which was behind the purchase of A.C. Milan
football club earlier this year, one of the sources said.
Chinese financial journal Caixin reported on the
investigation earlier on Thursday.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) made the
request as it moves to control potential systemic risk,
including problems posed by domestic companies acquiring more
global assets. China launched a clampdown on overseas direct
investment last year.
The sources said the CBRC's communication to the banks was
made earlier this month, but Thursday's news of the requests
appeared to have battered shares in a handful of listed firms.
Shares in Fosun International fell as much as 9.6 percent in
Hong Kong trading on Thursday, while shares of HNA Holding Group
Co Ltd fell more than 6 percent.
Liu Zhiqing, deputy director general of the prudential
regulation bureau of the CBRC, declined to comment on the
reported communication to banks, but said the regulator does
keep an eye on large corporate groups that could pose systemic
risks.
“Some big companies are indeed the focus of our attention on
systemic risks, because a big company has big risk exposure for
banks and they could transmit to other companies," he told
journalists on Thursday.
Outbound investment by Chinese companies in the first five
months of the year dropped 53 percent from a year earlier,
according to China's commerce ministry. Overseas
deals by Chinese companies hit a record $170.1 billion in 2016.
Spokesmen for Anbang and HNA declined comment.
A Fosun spokeswoman said: "Everything is going well and
normal with Fosun. Thank you for your concern."
Earlier on Thursday, Dalian Wanda Group denied as
"malicious speculation" that some Chinese banks had ordered the
sale of its bonds. Shares in Wanda Film Holding Co
fell 10 percent, before they were suspended from trading in
Shenzhen. The shares will resume trading on Friday, the company
said.
HNA Group, the sprawling aviation-to-financial services
conglomerate, has announced more than $50 billion in deals since
2015, including stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton
Worldwide Hotels Inc..
Dalian Wanda has purchased a slew of movie theatre
companies, led by AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, along
with buying a controlling stake in U.S. film studio Legendary
Entertainment.
Earlier this month, the chairman of Anbang Insurance Group,
which made headlines with a $30 billion spate of deals including
the 2015 purchase of New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel, was
detained by authorities, according to sources. The company
said that its chairman, Wu Xiaohui, was temporarily unable to
fulfill his duties.
