SHANGHAI Nov 30 China Construction Bank
Corp has nominated Wang Hongzhang to its
board as an executive director, it said on Wednesday, an
expected step that could lead to him being appointed the
lender's chairman.
CCB, one of China's top 4 lenders, said the nomination was
unanimously supported by 13 voting directors and shareholders
will vote on the motion on Jan 16.
Sources have told Reuters that Wang, currently chief
disciplinary officer at the central bank, is almost certain to
be elected as chairman of CCB, after the lender's former
chairman Guo Shuqing was recently appointed head of the China
Securities Regulatory Commission.
Wang, a 57-year-old certified accountant, joined the
country's top lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
in 1984 and held various positions, before
heading up its operations office.
He returned to the central bank in 1996, where he was the
deputy-director general of the supervision bureau, moving on to
director-general of the internal auditing department in 1998
before taking on the role as chief disciplinary officer.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Ken Wills)