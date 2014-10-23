SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Oct 23China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country's second biggest lender, posted a 5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, in line with expectations.

Net profit rose to 59.64 billion yuan ($9.75 billion) in the quarter, according to the bank's unaudited financial statement filed on Thursday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average predicted a result of 60.2 billion yuan.

Its non-performing loan ratio increased to 1.13 percent by the end of September from 1.04 percent at the end of June.

China's bad loan ratio stood at 1.08 percent at the end of June, according to official data, the highest ratio since 2011. (1 US dollar = 6.1190 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Lawrence White in Hong Kong; Editing by Greg Mahlich)