SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Oct 23China Construction
Bank Corp (CCB) , the country's second
biggest lender, posted a 5 percent rise in third-quarter net
profit on Thursday, in line with expectations.
Net profit rose to 59.64 billion yuan ($9.75 billion) in the
quarter, according to the bank's unaudited financial statement
filed on Thursday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average
predicted a result of 60.2 billion yuan.
Its non-performing loan ratio increased to 1.13 percent by
the end of September from 1.04 percent at the end of June.
China's bad loan ratio stood at 1.08 percent at the end of
June, according to official data, the highest ratio since 2011.
(1 US dollar = 6.1190 Chinese yuan)
