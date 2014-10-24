(Repeats story sent late on Thursday)
* Profit growth slowest in over 5 years
* Bad loan ratio increases more sharply than in Q2
* CCB, first Chinese lender to report, sets negative tone
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Oct 23 China Construction
Bank Corp (CCB) reported slower profit growth and
more bad loans for the third quarter, starting the earnings
season for the Chinese banks as they struggle with dwindling
economic growth.
Net profit rose 5 percent to 59.64 billion yuan ($9.8
billion) in the quarter, according to CCB's unaudited
financial statement on Thursday, its lowest quarterly profit
growth in over five years and down from 31 percent in the third
quarter of 2010.
CCB, the country's second-biggest lender, is the first to
report earnings for the third quarter this year.
Its bad loans rose to 1.13 percent of total loans by the end
of September from 1.04 percent at the end of June. The increase
of 9 basis points compared with a 2 basis point increase in the
second quarter.
For China as a whole, the bad loan ratio stood at 1.08
percent at the end of June, according to official data, the
highest ratio since 2011.
CCB's net income from fees and commissions fell for the
first time in over a year, down 3.8 percent from the same period
in 2013.
Its net interest margin was unchanged from the end of June
at 2.8 percent.
While net interest margins at China's big banks have
remained stable in the past year, smaller banks have been
squeezed by cut-throat competition from online financing firms
and rising funding costs.
CCB's shares have fallen 4 percent in the year to date in
Hong Kong, against a 1.4 percent rise in the Hang Seng index
.
(1 US dollar = 6.1190 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Lawrence White in Hong
Kong; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jane Baird)