BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 29 China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country's second-biggest lender by assets, posted a 1.9 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, its slowest first-quarter profit growth in six years.

Profit rose to 67 billion yuan ($10.81 billion) in the three months through March from 65.8 billion yuan a year earlier. The result was in line with the 66.4 billion yuan average estimate from two analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

CCB's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.3 percent at end-March from 1.19 percent at end-December.

Net interest margin dropped to 2.72 percent at end-March from 2.8 percent at end-December. ($1 = 6.1989 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)