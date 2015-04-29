BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 29 China Construction
Bank Corp (CCB) , the country's
second-biggest lender by assets, posted a 1.9 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, its slowest first-quarter
profit growth in six years.
Profit rose to 67 billion yuan ($10.81 billion) in the three
months through March from 65.8 billion yuan a year earlier. The
result was in line with the 66.4 billion yuan average estimate
from two analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.
CCB's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.3 percent at
end-March from 1.19 percent at end-December.
Net interest margin dropped to 2.72 percent at end-March
from 2.8 percent at end-December.
($1 = 6.1989 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)