(Refiles to remove extraneous text at bottom of story)
BEIJING Oct 27 China Construction Bank Corp
, the country's second-biggest lender by
assets, said third-quarter profit rose 1.3 percent, beating
analysts' estimates as its bad debt ratio dropped.
Profit was 60.4 billion yuan in the three months through
Sept. 30 from 59.7 billion yuan a year earlier.
That compared with an average forecast of three analysts of
0.9 percent profit growth, according to data compiled by
Reuters.
CCB's non-performing loan ratio fell to 1.56 percent at the
end of the quarter from 1.63 percent at the end of June.
Net interest margin narrowed to 2.26 percent by
end-September, from 2.32 percent three months prior.
(Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)