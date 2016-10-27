(Adds earnings details, context)
BEIJING Oct 27 China Construction Bank Corp
reported its bad loans declined for the
third quarter, the first drop since 2012, signalling that a
slide in asset quality at the country's top state-owned
commercial banks may be reaching a pause.
China's second-biggest lender by assets said its
non-performing loan (NPL) ratio dipped slightly to 1.56 percent,
as the bank's volume of NPLs fell to 179.7 billion yuan ($26.5
billion) by end-September, down from 181.9 billion yuan at
end-June.
It was the first quarterly decline in CCB's NPL volume in
more than four years.
Bank of China Ltd , another of the
country's Big Five lenders, reported a slight rise in its NPL
balance when it announced its results on Wednesday.
China's top state banks have been under pressure to continue
to report profit growth, even as they have wrestled with
mounting bad debts and margins in their core lending business
continue to shrink.
CCB said profit for the quarter reached 60.4 billion yuan,
up 1.3 percent from 59.7 billion yuan a year earlier. That
compared with an average forecast of three analysts of 0.9
percent profit growth, according to data compiled by Reuters.
Net interest margin (NIM), the difference between interest
earned on loans and that paid out to depositors, narrowed to
2.26 percent by end-September, from 2.32 percent three months
prior.
BoC reported that its NIM narrowed to 1.85 percent from 1.90
percent for the period.
Some of CCB's gains may be attributed to a drop in the
amount of cash it set aside of future losses.
CCB's ratio of allowances to NPLs dropped to 148.8 percent
at end-September from 151.6 percent at end-June, below the
regulatory bottom line of 150 percent.
CCB explored a number of new channels this year to quicken
its disposal of NPLs.
The bank sold 702 million yuan worth of securities backed by
non-performing corporate loans in China's interbank bond market
last month, which made it the fourth domestic bank to issue such
securities since China reopened the bad loan securitisation
market in May.
In addition to NPL securitisation, CCB was also the first
big Chinese state bank to announce debt-for-equity swaps with
troubled government-owned enterprises since Beijing re-launched
the scheme in a bid to cut its mounting corporate debt this
year.
Earlier this month, CCB agreed to make a 5 billion yuan
($750 million) initial investment in Yunnan Tin Group Co, as
part of a 10 billion yuan debt-for-equity swap aimed at lowering
the leverage of the world's biggest tin producer and exporter by
15 percentage points.
The bank also announced the launch of a 24 billion yuan debt
restructuring fund earlier this month to help struggling Wuhan
Iron and Steel Group Corp.
Debt has emerged as one of China's biggest challenges, with
the country's debt load rising to 250 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP). Excessive credit growth is signalling an
increasing risk of a banking crisis in the next three years, the
Bank of International Settlements (BIS) has said.
China's banks may need to raise as much as $1.7 trillion in
capital by 2020 to cover a likely surge in corporate bad loans,
S&P Global said earlier this month. Even under a base case
scenario, they would require $500 billion.
CCB's Shanghai-listed shares dipped 0.38 percent ahead of
the earnings announcement, compared a 0.27 percent loss in the
benchmark Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index.
($1 = 6.7803 Chinese yuan renminbi)
