(Adds additional approval for Agricultural Development Bank of
China bond issuance)
BEIJING Aug 11 China's top economic planning
agency approved two policy lenders - China Development Bank Corp
(CDB) and Agricultural Development Bank of China
- to issue renminbi-denominated bonds offshore, the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on
Tuesday.
CDB, the country's biggest policy lender and responsible for
funding large infrastructure investment, has been approved to
issue 5 billion yuan ($794 million) in yuan bonds in Taiwan, the
NDRC said.
Reuters reported in June that Chinese regulators would
allow mainland financial institutions to directly issue bonds in
Taiwan, in another step towards deepening the pool of offshore
yuan in Taiwan and to reinforce financial relationships between
Beijing and Taipei.
Taipei Exchange Chairman Wu Soushan told Reuters in June
that Taiwan's yuan bond market will likely reach 35 billion yuan
in 2015, above the 30 billion yuan forecast earlier.
Agricultural Development Bank, China's major lender for the
rural sector, has been approved to issue 10 billion yuan in yuan
bonds offshore to fund major water power projects and to support
cotton, grain and oil purchases and sales, the NDRC said in a
separate statement on its website.
It did not specify in which markets the Agricultural
Development Bank bonds would be sold.
($1 = 6.2986 Chinese yuan renminbi)
