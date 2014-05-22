SHANGHAI May 22 China's central bank has
provide 300 billion yuan ($48.1 billion) to the China
Development Bank (CDB) for re-lending to
reconstruction projects of shanty towns, sources with knowledge
of the situation told Reuters.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is channeling funds to the
country's biggest policy bank to boost liquidity in the system
and support growth.
"China Development Bank started receiving these funds at the
end of last month for re-lending to shanty town refurbishment
projects," an industry insider who spoke on condition of
anonymity told Reuters, adding that the 300 billion yuan would
be disbursed over time.
The central bank did not respond to faxed requests for
comment.
In addition to injecting money into the system, the loans
constitute another instance of targeted stimulus spending on
infrastructure, following similar investments in railway
construction announced earlier in 2014. Regulators prefer such
forms of investment because they are efficient at delivering
cash quickly, help maintain employment and at the same time
serve long-term social goals.
The PBOC has allowed short-term interest rates to stay
accommodative this year in the face of stuttering economic
growth and weak demand. The central bank reinforced the message
on Thursday morning when it allowed 120 billion yuan worth of
maturing bond repurchase agreements to inject cash into the
system during scheduled open market operations.
That constituted the largest weekly injection since January,
and came even though the benchmark liquidity indicator, the
seven-day repo contract has been in accommodative
territory near 3 percent.
The PBOC has previously used re-lending loans to the CDB as
a mechanism to inject controlled amounts into the system, said
Julia Wang, Greater China economist for HSBC in Hong Kong, in a
research note. CDB has been central to investment-led growth.
The non-commercial bank issues loans for large infrastructure
projects and companies' overseas expansion.
"Apart from the need to co-operate with fiscal policies,
re-lending implies changes to the monetary base, and is one way
to inject longer-term liquidity into the system."
Some are concerned that the central bank will have trouble
maintaining control if it injects too much money that is not
easily withdrawn.
"Right now the worry is that money intended for vinegar will
be spent on soy sauce," said another industry insider, using a
Chinese idiom implying that the money could be diverted from
productive investment into unwanted investment.
However, traders in China's money market have said that so
far the PBOC has proven adept at employing short-term
instruments such as repos and reverse repos to move money in and
out of the system for short periods of time.
Some economists, however, have argued that reliance on such
intermediate tools will be insufficient to keep the economy on
track, and have called for Beijing to cut reserve requirement
ratios at Chinese banks, which would inject a massive amount of
funds into the base money supply for a long period of time.
($1 = 6.2337 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)