SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Dec 12 Chinese firms Sinoma
and CITIC Heavy Industries have agreed
deals totalling $733 million to produce cement in Nigeria and
Myanmar, respectively, as they expand in emerging markets
overseas.
Sinoma International Engineering Co Ltd, a unit of China
National Materials Co Ltd, signed a $536 million
contract with Nigeria's Dangote Cement Plc, Sinoma
and National Materials said in separate statements on Thursday.
Sinoma and Dangote, owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko
Dangote who is Africa's richest man, will be building two
clinker cement production lines, each with a daily capacity of
6,000 tonnes.
Meanwhile, CITIC Heavy Industries is collaborating in
Myanmar with a unit of Siam Cement Group, Mawlamyine Cement Ltd,
on a cement production facility with a capacity of 5,000 tonnes
per day, it said in a statement.
"The signing of the project and a smooth implementation will
have a positive impact on the company's future operations,"
CITIC Heavy said.
"It will also further develop the company's presence in the
southeast Asian cement market, giving a boost to our financial
results."
The project, worth $197 million, follows a similar contract
that CITIC Heavy and Thailand's Siam Cement signed in
May to build a cement production line in Cambodia, CITIC said in
the filing on the Shanghai stock exchange.
In November, China Machinery Engineering Corp
entered a $236 million agreement with Kar Group for a 6,000
tonne-per-day cement plant project in Iraq.
The Thursday announcements came after the China and Hong
Kong markets closed.
Sinoma's shares ended 0.12 percent lower at 8.35 yuan, while
CITIC Heavy's stock closed 0.29 percent higher at 3.49 yuan,
compared with the Shanghai composite index's 0.06
percent fall.
China National's shares finished 0.57 percent lower at
HK$1.75, roughly in line with the Hang Seng Index's 0.51
percent fall.
