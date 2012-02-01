BEIJING Feb 1 China's environment
ministry is planning to launch stricter rules regarding nitrogen
oxide emissions from cement plants, a policy change that an
industry representative warned could wipe out a third of the
industry's total net profits, the China Business News reported
on Wednesday.
The report illustrates the challenges faced by the
government to balance pressures for strong economic growth with
public demands to lessen pollutants caused by industries that
operate with few environmental restrictions.
China had previously said it plans to cut the cement
industry's overall nitrogen oxide emissions, a key cause of acid
rain and photochemical smog, by 10 percent by 2015.
Chinese Vice Minister of Environment Protection Zhang Lijun,
during a visit to the Anhui Conch Cement Co
last month, told accompanying officials and executives
that the ministry plans to introduce stricter rules, the
Shanghai-based daily reported.
The newspaper cited Kong Xiangzhong, the president of
China's cement industry association, as saying that the ministry
is considering tightening nitrogen oxide emission standards to
400 mg per cubic metre from the current 800 mg per cubic metre
-- a move that would increase the unit cost of cement by up to
20 yuan.
"It will translate into huge pressure for the cement
industry," Kong was quoted as saying.
Kong said unit net profit for cement makers in southern and
eastern Chinese provinces was about 80 yuan, but cement makers
in other Chinese regions can only make about 50 yuan for each
tonne of cement produced.
China's cement industry, polluting but profitable, has
thrived during China's infrastructure spending spree -- Conch
Cement, for instance, announced that its 2011 net profit is
expected to be at least 80 percent higher than in 2010.
China is the world's largest cement producer, with some
3,000 plants producing 2 billion tonnes annually. Beijing
announced earlier that it wants to shut at least a third of the
country's cement plants by 2015.
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Don Durfee; Editing by Ken Wills)