BEIJING Dec 29 The deputy governor of China's
central bank has been appointed head of the country's foreign
exchange regulator, leading business publication Caixin reported
on Tuesday.
Pan Gongsheng will retain his post as deputy governor while
assuming the position as head of the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange (SAFE), Caixin reported, citing unnamed
sources.
Pan, 52, previously held roles at Agricultural Bank of China
Ltd and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd
, the country's largest lender, before taking his
position at the People's Bank of China, according to his
biography posted on the central bank's website.
The outgoing head of SAFE, Yi Gang, will remain a deputy
governor of the central bank as well as vice minister of the
Office of the Central Leading Group on Financial and Economic
Affairs, according to the publication.
Yi was appointed as the head of SAFE in 2009.
The central bank declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters. SAFE did not immediately respond to a faxed request for
information.
Pan's appointment comes amid an intensification of capital
outflows following a surprise devaluation of the yuan
on Aug. 11. The currency has continued to fall since then to its
current 4-1/2 year low.
China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, fell
by $87.2 billion in November to $3.44 trillion, the lowest level
since February 2013 and the third-largest monthly drop on
record.
The announcement marks the second senior appointment at the
FX regulator in as many months. The State Council, China's
cabinet, named Yang Guozhong a deputy head in November,
succeeding Wang Xiaoyi.
(Reporting by Zhao Hongmei, Kevin Yao and Winni Zhou; Editing
by Sam Holmes)