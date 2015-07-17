HONG KONG/BEIJING, July 17 China's central bank
will inject $48 billion into the country's biggest policy
lender, China Development Bank Corp (CDB), two sources
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The central bank's capital injection will take place via a
debt-to-equity swap, using entrusted foreign reserve loans, the
sources said.
A wholly-owned subsidiary of the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange will hold the central bank's stake in CDB, they
added.
When contacted by Reuters, the central bank, foreign
exchange regulator and CDB, declined to immediately comment.
(Reporting by Bi Xiaowen in Hong Kong and Li He in Beijing;
Writing by Shu Zhang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)