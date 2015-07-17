* Injection via debt-to-equity swap
* CDB finances large infrastructure investments
* China battling to stimulate slowing economy
(Adds context, details)
HONG KONG/BEIJING, July 17 China's central bank
will inject $48 billion into the country's biggest policy
lender, China Development Bank Corp (CDB), two sources
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday, as
China steps up reforms at its policy banks to fight an economic
slowdown.
The government said in April it would reform its three giant
policy banks - CDB, Export-Import Bank of China and
Agricultural Development Bank of China - in order to
pump-prime the world's second-largest economy that is set to
grow at its slowest pace in a quarter-century, and to finance
Chinese companies' growing global ambitions.
The central bank's capital injection will take place via a
debt-to-equity swap, using entrusted foreign reserve loans, the
sources said, adding that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange will hold the central bank's
stake in CDB.
When contacted by Reuters, the central bank, foreign
exchange regulator and CDB all declined to comment.
Set up in 1994, CDB is responsible for financing China's
large infrastructure investments at home and overseas. It was
called upon by the State Council to "increase support to
strategic areas and sectors in difficulties."
CDB has no deposit taking business and relies mainly on bond
issuance for its funding.
In June, China's banking regulator decided to rate bonds
issued by CDB as risk-free indefinitely, showing strong support
for the policy lender that had assets of more than 10.3 trillion
yuan ($1.7 trillion) in 2014, dwarfing those of the World Bank.
As recently as July 1, the central bank extended $25 billion
in subsidised loans to CDB, with an interest rate of 3.1
percent, to boost China's flagging economy.
In the first half of this year, CDB gave new loans worth
419.8 billion yuan to fund China's urban housing regeneration
and 729 billion yuan loans for urbanization, Liu Yong, CDB's
chief economist said at a news conference hosted by the China
Banking Regulatory Commission on Thursday.
CDB has also pledged to give 100 billion yuan in loans to
the railway sector this year, Liu added.
To support President Xi Jinping's "One Belt, One Road"
initiative, CDB by the end of last year had signed agreements
worth more than $137.3 billion with countries along Xi's modern
version of the Silk Road, financing projects in sectors from
energy and mining to infrastructure and manufacturing, Liu said.
CDB's capital adequacy ratio stood at 11.88 percent as of
end-2014, according to its annual report.
(Reporting by Bi Xiaowen in Hong Kong and Li He in Beijing;
Writing by Shu Zhang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ian
Geoghegan)