(Adds analyst comment in 10th paragraph)
BEIJING Nov 30 China on Sunday issued draft
regulations to introduce a bank deposit insurance system for the
first time, the latest in a series of steps to fully liberalise
interest rates and allow banks to compete on a wholly commercial
basis.
The draft rules, issued by the Legislative Affairs Office of
the State Council, China's cabinet, directly cover deposits of
up to 500,000 yuan ($81,395), according to a notice published on
the website of the People's Bank of China.
The Deposit Insurance Act (DIA), which state media reports
have said could start in early 2015, will cover the entire bank
savings of 99.63 percent of all depositers, China's cabinet said
in a separate explanation. Banks have been given until Dec. 30
to comment.
China has considered insuring savers' deposits for around
two decades, but the plans took on new urgency in the past year
as the country sought to deepen economic reforms that included
removing state controls on interest rates.
Chinese rules allow banks to pay savers no more than 1.2
times a benchmark deposit rate fixed by the central bank.
"Establishment of a deposit insurance system will help to
better protect the interests of depositors and maintain public
confidence in the financial markets and the banking system," the
State Council said.
Foreign bank branches operating in China, along with the
overseas branches of Chinese banks, will not be covered by the
scheme, the draft document said.
All banks under the system will be required to set aside
capital, to be collected by China's central bank and
administered by a deposit insurance fund, to pay for the scheme.
China's cabinet will approve standard rates for the
insurance program, along with additional risk rates, the draft
regulations said. No details were provided. The deposit fund
will be permitted to invest in government bonds, central bank
notes, and highly-rated financial bonds.
"From a long-term perspective, the impact on smaller banks
will be bigger," said Chen Xingyu, banks analyst at Phillip
Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd, before the announcement.
"Depositors may prefer to put their deposits in the larger
banks, so the risk of capital outflows from smaller banks will
increase."
Control of deposit rates is a legacy of China's state
planning and its financial troubles in the early 2000s, when its
biggest banks were technically insolvent and bailed out by the
government.
Authorities have since kept a close eye on financial
institutions, and have in the past dictated a minimum level for
lending rates that banks had to comply with. The floor was
scrapped in July 2013.
The restrictions have been criticised by economists, who say
they distort credit costs by artificially depressing deposit
rates and fuelling wasteful investment. China, they say, should
instead allow markets to set the costs of lending and borrowing.
In a landmark measure, China removed controls on bank
lending rates last July, but left a ceiling on deposit rates
intact.
China's central bank further eased deposit rate restrictions
earlier in November when it allowed domestic banks to pay savers
as much as 1.2 times the official benchmark level. The ceiling
was previously set at 1.1 times.
The move on Nov. 21 was accompanied by China's first
interest rate cut in more than two years as authorities tried to
lift flagging growth in the world's second-largest economy.
(1 US dollar = 6.1429 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Kathy Chen; Additional
reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Writing by Xiaoyi Shao;
Editing by Michael Urquhart)