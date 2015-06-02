* Large CDs to improve mkt-oriented interest rate
mechanism-c.bank
* Floating rates for CDs to be based on SHIBOR
* CDs will be subject to different minimum thresholds
SHANGHAI, June 2 China's central bank on Tuesday
issued guidelines for banks to issue large-scale certificates of
deposit (CDs) to individual and institutional investors, paving
the way for full interest rate liberalisation.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said floating rates for
the CDs will be based on the Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate
(SHIBOR).
It has been driving the use of CDs as a way to free the flow
of capital within its financial system and market-determined
interest rates.
The launch of large-scale CDs will help "improve
market-oriented interest rate formation mechanism and
independent pricing ability of financial institutions", the
central bank said.
The announcement, on the central bank's website, said that
the CDs will be covered by China's deposit insurance programme.
The CDs will be subject to different minimum thresholds.
Individuals need a minimum of 300,000 yuan ($48,400), while
institutions will need 10 million yuan to participate, the PBOC
said.
Central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan has said that caps on
bank deposit rates would very likely be removed this year.
In May, China rolled out a long-awaited deposit insurance
system, ushering in a reform seen as vital for freeing up a
highly-protected banking sector.
When the PBOC cut interest rates in May - the third such
move since November, it lifted the ceiling for deposit rates to
1.5 times the benchmark, the biggest increase in the ceiling
since it began to liberalise the interest rate system in 2012.
In 2013, the central bank scrapped the floor on lending
rates but banks still price their loans based on the benchmark
rates when they make loans.
($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan)
