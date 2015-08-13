* C.bank: no basis for continued yuan deprecation
* Says yuan deprecation pressure of 3 pct has been released
* "Effective management" needed in case of extreme yuan
volatility
* Says will monitor "abnormal" capital flows
* Says will push yuan reform, unify onshore, offshore rates
By Kevin Yao and Pete Sweeney
BEIJING, Aug 13 China's central bank has stopped
"regularly" intervening in the foreign exchange market but could
still conduct "effective management" of the yuan in cases of
extreme volatility, its vice governor said, as policymakers
tried to stem selling this week.
The People's Bank of China stunned global markets on Tuesday
by suddenly allowing the currency to fall by nearly 2 percent
after a run of poor economic data. It fell again on Wednesday,
sparking market fears that Beijing was intent on a much deeper
devaluation which could destabilise the global
economy.
PBOC Governor Yi Gang, who also runs the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange, was asked at a news
conference on Thursday if the central bank had intervened behind
closed doors to halt the currency's slide on Wednesday.
"The central bank has already withdrawn from regular
intervention," Yi said.
But he added that the PBOC will implement "effective
management" of the exchange rate in case of external shocks or
extreme currency volatility.
However, the PBOC now appears to be moving to stem the slide
and calm jittery markets.
Trading sources said that major state banks had been buying
up yuan and selling off dollars to prop up the currency, causing
the exchange rate to recover sharply in the last few minutes of
trade on Wednesday.
PBOC Assistant Governor Zhang Xiaohui said at the same news
conference that the recent decline of the yuan had released
"accumulated" depreciation pressure of around 3 percent, adding
that loosening monetary policy has added to downward pressure on
the exchange rate.
Zhang said the yuan could return to appreciation in the
future.
NO SHARP YUAN FALLS
The officials' comments came after the central bank
distributed an official statement in which it said there is no
basis for further depreciation in the yuan given
strong economic fundamentals, but that it will increase
monitoring of "abnormal" cross-border flows.
The officials said that reports suggesting the government
could allow the yuan to fall 10 percent were "unfounded" and
that there was no need to adjust the exchange rate to support
exports.
Yi said a more flexible yuan will help make the central
bank's monetary policy more independent and effective.
"This helps expand the room for the central bank to make
adjustments in interest rates, liquidity and money supply," Yi
said.
The central bank has cut rates four times since November and
also trimmed bank reserve requirements to support flagging
growth in the world's second-largest economy.
The central bank aims to open up its currency market to
foreign investors and extend market trading hours to help unify
onshore and offshore yuan exchange rates, Yi said.
China will follow its own timetable in making the yuan
convertible on the capital account, he said without elaborating.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that the central bank was
under pressure from factions within the government to deeply
devalue the yuan in order to support struggling exporters.
Chinese steelmakers, suffering from endemic overcapacity and
weak demand at home, have already leapt to cut prices to boost
offshore demand.
Many analysts see the yuan depreciating further this year.
