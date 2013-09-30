BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
BEIJING, Sept 30 China's central bank has signed a bilateral currency swap agreement worth 3.5 billion yuan with the Icelandic central bank, in a move to strengthen economic cooperation, facilitate economic exchanges and improve currency stability.
The People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website on Monday that the maturity of the deal will be three years and the two sides can extend it further if needed. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Kim Coghill)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .