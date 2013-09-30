BEIJING, Sept 30 China's central bank has signed a bilateral currency swap agreement worth 3.5 billion yuan with the Icelandic central bank, in a move to strengthen economic cooperation, facilitate economic exchanges and improve currency stability.

The People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website on Monday that the maturity of the deal will be three years and the two sides can extend it further if needed. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Kim Coghill)