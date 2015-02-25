BEIJING Feb 25 China's central bank has appointed Fan Yifei, a former commercial banker, as the deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, a notice on the central bank's website showed on Wednesday.

The central bank did not say when Fan, who is one of six deputy governors, began his tenure.

Fan was appointed the vice president of the second-biggest bank, China Construction Bank in 2005, his curriculum vitae on the website showed, but did not say how long he worked there. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)