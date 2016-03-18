BEIJING, March 18 China's central bank said on Friday it will reduce merchants' bank card transaction fees nationwide to lower their costs.

The action, which will take effect on September 6, will result in a 7.4 billion yuan ($1.14 billion) annual fee cut for merchants each year, the People's Bank of China said on its website. ($1 = 6.4684 yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie)