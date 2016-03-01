A man walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing, China, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon -

SHANGHAI The deputy head of China's central bank on Tuesday warned of increasing spillover effects from divergence in global monetary policies.

Chen Yulu, vice governor of the People's Bank of China, also told a forum in China's eastern city of Hangzhou that China's relative low inflation is conductive to a stable yuan, and there's no basis for persistent deprecation of the currency.

However, he also said that according to an estimate by the Bank of International Settlements, the yuan's real effective exchange rate is around 10 percent overvalued.

(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin and Samuel Shen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)