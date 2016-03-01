Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
SHANGHAI The deputy head of China's central bank on Tuesday warned of increasing spillover effects from divergence in global monetary policies.
Chen Yulu, vice governor of the People's Bank of China, also told a forum in China's eastern city of Hangzhou that China's relative low inflation is conductive to a stable yuan, and there's no basis for persistent deprecation of the currency.
However, he also said that according to an estimate by the Bank of International Settlements, the yuan's real effective exchange rate is around 10 percent overvalued.
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin and Samuel Shen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.