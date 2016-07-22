SHANGHAI, July 22 A Chinese central bank official said tax cuts would be a more effective way of stimulating the economy than interest rate cuts, with firms still unwilling to invest, the National Business Daily reported on Friday.

Sheng Songcheng, director of the Survey and Statistics Department at the People's Bank of China, said enterprises were caught in a liquidity trap and regulators should focus more on fiscal policy adjustments, the paper said.

"The most important reason for the deviation between the increase in M1 (money supply) and the growth of the economy is that enterprises lack the willingness to invest," Sheng was quoted as saying.

The paper did not say whether Sheng favoured cutting any specific taxes.

China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the second quarter, slightly higher than expected, but growth in investment by private firms hit a record low in the first half of the year.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Eric Meijer)