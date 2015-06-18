By Xiaowen Bi and Pete Sweeney
| HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 17
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 17 China's central bank
will not roll over any 3-month medium-term lending facility
(MLF) loans maturing this week, sources with direct knowledge of
the situation told Reuters on Thursday, signalling a possible
shift toward squeezing money from the short-end to the long-end
of the money market.
The MLFs were originally extended directly to selected
unidentified banks, and sources estimate they will effectively
drain around 320 billion yuan ($51.54 billion) from the money
supply.
However, the central bank may have quietly injected cash via
other instruments like pledged supplementary lending (PSL),
which have tenors of 3 years, the sources said. Such injections
are generally not publicised in a timely manner.
As policymakers become concerned that easier access to
short-term liquidity is doing more to drive a speculative stock
rally than spur productive investment, the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) appears to be draining short-term liquidity while
simultaneously pushing down long-term rates.
The strategy has been compared by some analysts with the
Federal Reserve's "operation twist" in 2011.
This may be having an impact in the stock market, already
down over 7 percent this week, which would be the worst week for
the Shanghai Composite since 2009.
But weak demand and deflationary pressure have so far caused
most companies to refrain from investing.
"Honestly I am a bit confused right now. There are too many
operations; we don't know what is in the PBOC's mind," said Zhou
Hao, economist at ANZ Bank in Shanghai.
Zhou said that with real interest rates remaining in double
digits while returns on investment are around 3-4 percent, there
was little reason to borrow even if guidance rates are pushed
down to zero.
"Money has nowhere to go. The operations will not adjust
these kinds of things," Zhou said. "The fundamental issue is
still there."
The shift follows a decision in late April by the central
bank to suspend open-market operations, a mechanism by which it
once managed the money supply using instruments with tenors as
short as seven days.
At the same time, sources told Reuters it drained cash
directly from selected banks through short-term repos.
Short-term rates have risen steadily in June, with the
benchmark 7-day bond repurchase agreement rising
steadily since mid-May to around 2.5 percent, but remaining in
accomodative territory.
($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Li Hongwei and Nate Taplin; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)