S.Korea's Moon appoints top ministers and security adviser
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.
BEIJING Jan 4 China's central bank said outstanding pledged supplementary lending, or PSL, stood at 1.08 trillion yuan ($165.29 billion) at the end of December, unchanged from November.
The PSL facility is aimed at supporting China's urbanisation, infrastructure and the use of yuan overseas, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website on Monday. ($1 = 6.5340 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.