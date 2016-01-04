BEIJING Jan 4 China's central bank said outstanding pledged supplementary lending, or PSL, stood at 1.08 trillion yuan ($165.29 billion) at the end of December, unchanged from November.

The PSL facility is aimed at supporting China's urbanisation, infrastructure and the use of yuan overseas, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website on Monday. ($1 = 6.5340 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)