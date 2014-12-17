SHANGHAI Dec 17 China's central bank has issued
short-term funds to some local banks to ease liquidity strains
and has also renewed some banks' medium-term lending facilities
that have expired, two sources with direct knowledge of the
operations said on Wednesday.
Sources said the cash was disbursed via short-term liquidity
operations, or SLOs, which are usually transacted behind closed
doors with individual banks that are short on funds.
The People's Bank of China was not immediately available for
comment.
