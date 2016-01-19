SHANGHAI Jan 19 The People's Bank of China queried selected banks about their demand for extra liquidity through its medium-term lending facility (MLF), multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The MLF is a supplementary liquidity management tool that the central bank uses occasionally to boost liquidity in the banking system.

Recent tenors have been six months, although sources specified no specific maturity for the loans. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)