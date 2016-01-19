BRIEF-Dream Unlimited's interest in Dream Office REIT deemed to have increased
* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased
SHANGHAI Jan 19 The People's Bank of China queried selected banks about their demand for extra liquidity through its medium-term lending facility (MLF), multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
The MLF is a supplementary liquidity management tool that the central bank uses occasionally to boost liquidity in the banking system.
Recent tenors have been six months, although sources specified no specific maturity for the loans. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac Banking Corporation's (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2017-C1 EUR1 billion and 2017-C2 EUR500 million fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds ratings of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. This brings the total outstanding issuance of covered bonds under the programme to AUD24.85 billion. Series 2017-C1 is due in May 2024, while Series 2017-C2 is due in May 2032. Both the bonds benefit from a 1