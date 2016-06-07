BEIJING, June 7 China's central bank said it injected 208 billion yuan ($31.66 billion) into 14 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Tuesday.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged from the last operation in May at 2.75 percent for three-month loans, 2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3.0 percent for one-year loans, the central bank said on its official microblog.

($1 = 6.5690 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair)