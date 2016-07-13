BRIEF-Qatar Islamic Bank completes issue of $750 mln sukuk
* Completes issue of $750 million sukuk for five years with 3.251 percent profit rate Source: (http://bit.ly/2pUZ7d0) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, July 13 China's central bank said it lent 259 billion yuan ($38.7 billion) to 13 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Wednesday.
Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged at 2.75 percent for three-month loans, 2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3.0 percent for one-year loans, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official weibo account.
The central bank lent 101 billion yuan for three months, 101.5 billion yuan for six months and 56.5 billion yuan for one year.
The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country's banking system.
($1 = 6.6909 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* UK government reduces stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc to 0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)